Two arrested after violent stabbing in Callahan, possibly over a fiddle

Two men involved in a stabbing in Callahan, that may have started over an argument about a fiddle, are in custody, according to court records.

Gabreon Brown, 31, was charged with attempted first-degree murder and armed burglary with battery, according to an arrest report.

Jason Allen Wood, 46, was charged with attempted first degree murder and attempted burglary with a weapon.

An affidavit says on Jan. 8, the Nassau County Sheriff's Office was called out to the 44000 block of Caulkins Drive in Callahan regarding an attempted murder by stabbing. Upon arrival on the scene, a deputy located a man had a stab wound in his lower right stomach and had some intestines hanging out. The victim was rushed to nearby hospital for treatment

A witness told police that she and the victim had just finished moving around some furniture in their home, and she had gotten in the shower when there was a knock on the door.

The witness told police that the victim went to the door and asked,"who is it," and a reply from the other side said "it's Michael." She said the victim opened the door and immediately tried to close it when two suspects barged into the home.

The two suspects began fighting with the victim, which spilled outside to the porch area. The witness said Brown grabbed a knife and stabbed the victim multiple times.

She said there were two suspects on the porch during the incident and one in a vehicle not too far away.

The witness said that she and one of the men involved in the incident (identified in the police report only as "Suspect Edwards") had been friends for over 10 years, she said about a month before the stabbing, Edwards "went crazy" and accused her of owing him money and threatened her with a gun.

On Jan. 9, the hospital gave deputies an update that the victim was able but that over half of his small intestines were removed.

The witness told deputies that she previously agreed to give suspect Edwards a fiddle, however, she recently changed her mind after he caused damage to her car.

Edwards allegedly texted the witness saying "We will be paying you a visit... u f***** w the wrong ones... keep it up.... ur done."