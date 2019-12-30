JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A vigil will be held Monday night for a 22-year-old man who was shot and killed by a Jacksonville Sheriff's officer during a traffic stop earlier in December.

Jamee Johnson was killed Dec. 14 after he was pulled over for a reported seatbelt violation, according to an attorney for the family.

Johnson was a senior at Florida A&M University in Tallahassee.

Now the Jacksonville Community Action Committee and Johnson's family, are calling for accountability and transparency following his death with the release of all unedited body camera footage and a transparent investigation.

Police have not yet released an incident report on the shooting and have not said why the stop was initiated.

JSO Chief T.K. Waters said during a news conference that Officers J. Garriga and K. Graham were patrolling the area just after 5 p.m. when they made the traffic stop.

Garriga made contact with the driver (Johnson) and during their conversation, the officer realized Johnson had a handgun, Waters said. Johnson was then ordered out of the vehicle.

Police say Johnson exited the dark-colored four-door vehicle and a struggle ensued. Waters said Johnson went back to his vehicle, accelerated toward one of the officers and reached for the gun. Waters said Garriga shot him four times.

Waters said Graham did not fire his service weapon.

Garriga and Graham were equipped with body cameras and have been placed on paid administrative leave, Waters said. The officers were taken to a hospital with minor injuries and have since been released, Waters said.

Waters said Johnson had no criminal history.

Police released a photo of a gun on the passenger-side seat in Johnson's car.

Speak Up and Vigil

WHO: Jacksonville Community Action Committee, community organizations, community members, family of Jamee Johnson

WHAT: Speak Up and vigil

WHERE: Steps of the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office 501 E. Bay Street

JSO released this photo of what they say is a gun on the passenger-seat in Johnson's vehicle. Police said he reached for it and was shot four times.

