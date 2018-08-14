Family and friends will gather Tuesday night to honor the short life of 7-year-old Heidy Rivas Villanueva.

Villanueva - who was looking forward to starting the first grade on Monday - was shot and killed on Saturday in a parking lot of 103rd Street after she was caught in the crossfire of an altercation that happened less than 100 feet away. She was waiting for her mother in the car with her 2-year-old brother and father.

An $11,000 reward is now being offered to catch the suspects involved.

READ MORE: Video released of the suspects in 7-year-old's murder

The "Justice for Heidy" memorial is scheduled for 7 p.m. It will be held in the parking lot where she was struck, near El Tapatio in the 7900 block of 103rd Street.

Family and friends are asking that the public wear white and bring signs that say "#JusticeforHeidy."

A GoFundMe account was set up for Villanueva's funeral services. Her family hopes to raise $30,000 to help send her body to Honduras, her native country, so she could be buried there.

© 2018 WTLV