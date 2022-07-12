Vigil held to remember 13-year-old Prince Holland, killed in Jacksonville drive-by shooting

Vigil was held Wednesday night in solidarity of Prince Holland

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Family and members of the community gathered Wednesday night to remember a 13-year-old lost to gun violence.

Prince Holland was killed in a drive-by shooting Dec. 3 on Moncrief Road.

The young athlete was leaving football tryouts that night when he was killed.

As of Wednesday, First Coast Crime Stoppers said it has received three tips. It’s a number Wyllie Hodges, the executive director, described as "surprisingly low".

Local activists said the person who stole Holland's dream of becoming a wide-receiver for the Kansas City Chiefs needs to be held accountable.

AJ Jordan, MAD DADS, said Jacksonville needs to step up.

"Jacksonville make the call," Jordan pleaded. "We can't keep letting our children die like this in our streets."

Jordan said the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office wasn't there when Holland was killed, the community was. He said someone knows something about the murder, and they need to call police or Crime Stoppers.

If one were to call crime stoppers, they would remain anonymous. At last check, there is a $9,000 reward.

There were five people in the vehicle. The other two, a 14-year-old and 15-year-old, were uninjured.

Police believe the car was leaving Legend Center and Gymnasium on Soutel Drive. According to JSO, the children were likely coming from football practice and the driver is one of the coaches.