Many are gathering Friday to remember a truck driver who was shot and killed at a Baldwin truck stop on Dec. 19.

A viewing was held on the Westside for Todd Phillips, a little over a week after Phillips was killed in a shooting that police called a case of “workplace violence.”

During the shooting, one of Phillips coworkers was also injured after being shot.

In a video from the incident, you can hear gunfire between police officers and Leroy Edwards Jr. who is accused of killing Phillips a short while before.

“I feel bad about the kids, grandkids and stuff like that,” a truck driver who wants to remain anonymous but worked with Phillips said.

He is praying for Phillips’ family.

Police say Edwards drove away in a semi-truck and officers found him pulled over on Interstate-10. Edwards fired several shots at officers before he was arrested.

Phillips died at the travel center and his co-worker, mechanic Joe Parcel, was taken to the hospital.

The police report offering few details on what exactly led up to the shooting.

“I’m not hearing the whole story,” the driver said.

Sources tell First Coast News, Edwards had recently been fired from Rinaudo Enterprises and his vehicle was being retrieved.

One truck driver hopes companies can handle situations like this better to prevent other tragedies from happening.

“God bless his family and I hope that something good comes out of it for the truck drivers going through what we’re going through,” the driver said.

First Coast News reached out to Rinaudo Enterprises, but the company did not want to offer a comment.

Edwards is expected to be arraigned in court on one second-degree murder charges and four charges of attempted murder.