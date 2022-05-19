Alleged racially motivated attack at Jacksonville gas station leaves woman bruised

Although shaken, Rayme McCoy, 23, is speaking out because she wants other people to stand up for themselves if they’re ever in a similar situation.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — *Editor's Note: Rayme McCoy did not want to show her face on camera due to the extensive facial bruising she suffered during the incident.

Ringing in her ears, abrasions and bruises. That's what one Jacksonville woman was left with after being assaulted at a gas station.

She tells First Coast News that the incident happened because of her skin color, and what she went through should be considered a hate crime.

She says the incident happened at a BP located at 3551 University Boulevard on Monday.

McCoy says she went inside to get gas when she heard a man yelling racial slurs to another person. She says she went to pay for gas and the man came up behind her.

She says it was at that point the woman asked him to back up. McCoy says the man was annoyed by the request and started hitting her.

The brutal incident was all captured on video. WARNING: The video may be disturbing to some.

McCoy says she went to the hospital and doesn’t have broken bones, but she has ringing in her ear. A police report also indicates bruising and/or abrasions.

McCoy says she will continue monitoring the ringing.

At this time, it's unclear if the man in the video who punched her has been identified by police or if he is currently facing any charges.

First Coast News has reached out to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office for more information and are waiting to hear back.

WebMD compiled a list, put together by crime experts, on how to equip yourself to handle an attack in a public place. You can find those resources here.