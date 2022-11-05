Video: Bullets shot into the wall as Jacksonville woman is filming Facebook live

Three victims were struck by gunfire and multiple homes and cars were struck, the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office said.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A shocking video shows a woman filming herself when bullets are suddenly fired into the wall of her home. The video was taken during a shooting in Jacksonville Tuesday in Moncrief Park where the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office said three people were shot.

The victims were not the people involved in the gunfight and were bystanders, Lt. Mike Silcox told reporters Tuesday night. None of the injuries are life-threatening.

Other homes and cars were also damaged.

Lovey. D Walker, the woman in the video, is uninjured but was too shaken by the incident to speak with reporters. She gave First Coast News permission to show this part of the incident.

She was on Facebook live talking to friends at the time of the shooting.

In the full video, noises that sound like gunshots can be heard coming from outside the house. Walker appears to pause before the noises get louder. She yells and dives out of her chair onto the floor.

There is yelling and you can hear a man saying: "A f******* bullet just came through the house." Shooting continues and drywall can be seen in the air.

"Oh my god, y'all. Oh my god, they just started shooting," she said.