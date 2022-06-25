Video released of Nassau County Commissioner DUI arrest

Body cam and dashboard video shows the interaction between a Fernandina Beach Police officer and the commissioner

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

FERNANDINA BEACH, Fla. — The Fernandina Beach Police Department has released body cam and dashboard footage of Nassau County Commissioner Aaron Bell's arrest.

Bell was arrested Tuesday afternoon for a DUI charge during a traffic stop.

At one point during the stop, Bell asked the officer if he could go home.

The officer said he wasn't going to get any special treatment despite his wife's position as an assistant state attorney -that his stop was going to be like any other traffic stop.

It ended with him in the back of the police car.

Fernandina Beach Police started following Bell after the department received a report about a reckless driver.

The video shows the officer tailing him for about six minutes, when he decided he'd seen enough.

He pulled him over for driving over a gore while making a left turn.

"You understand what I'm talking about there? That marked off area," the officer asker Bell.

"Yes, I do," said Bell. "My wife has told me numerous times and I've done it."

That offense quickly elevated when the officer caught a whiff.

"Will you go up to him and see if you smell something? I feel like I'm getting a faint odor off his breath and I want to make sure," the arresting officer asked a fellow FBPD officer.

"Yeah, that's going to be 10-4," said that officer.

"Have you been drinking yes or no?"

"No, I have not."

"You can't make eye contact with me when you say that? Sir? Are you going to be honest?"

"No."

"You're not going to be honest?"

Bell was alone in the car during the traffic stop, however, he told the officer he'd just dropped his daughter off at bible school.

An arrest report state he refused a breathalizer, then said he wouldn't be able to do a field sobriety test because of a stroke he'd had.

Ultimately, he agreed he'd be able to recite the alphabet.

"Q,R,S,T,U,V,W,I,H,X,L,M,N,O,P," said Bell.

First Coast News has called, emailed and texted bell with no response.