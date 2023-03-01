Video shows police arresting 81-year-old Florida man using walker after he allegedly shot daughter during argument

Robert Hall, 81, of Callahan is accused of shooting his daughter in the arm during an argument. Video shows him exiting his home using a walker before being arrested

CALLAHAN, Fla. — Nassau County Sheriff's Office released video of deputies arresting an 81-year-old man accused of shooting his daughter Thursday during an argument. Video shows deputies instructing Robert Hall to exit his home and walk towards officers who had guns drawn. Hall walks slowly down the driveway using his walker before reaching the deputies who then put him in handcuffs.

On Dec. 27, deputies responded to the intersection of Ratliff Road and Woodbridge Drive in response to a person shot. Officers located a woman who had been shot in the arm, sitting in her vehicle in front of the former fire station located on Ratliff Road.

Deputies say a witness called 911 and told police dispatch that the victim was shot by her 81-year-old father.

Deputies say the victim explained that she had gotten into an argument with Hall and at one point, he began calling her names.

An incident report says she responded by shouting “Are you serious dad?” He responded, “You won't raise your voice to me in this house. You stupid b****, I’ll kill you.”

The victim told police she observed Hall rustling underneath his chair and pulled out a handgun. She said Hall shot the handgun, and she began walking away. As she was walking away he shot again, and she told police she felt the bullet hit her shoulder. She said she continued walking away yelling “Daddy don’t kill me!” He then fired the handgun multiple times.

The victim said she was covered in blood and walked outside the residence. She was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries. Hall was arrested and charged with attempted murder.

