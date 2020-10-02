Warning: Video contains some explicit images.

A video circulating on social media shows Jacksonville police officers detaining a fan at a meet and greet during a concert on Saturday. The fan said she was trying to get a photo with the performer, YK Osiris when officers are seen pulling her away with another officer punching her in the face.

YK Osiris was performing at the VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena on Saturday.

The woman claims that she told the officer not to touch her before the incident took place.

Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office records show that Deaira Alston, the woman in the video, was arrested and is facing two charges of battery on a law enforcement officer and one charge of resisting an officer with violence.

The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office says they have been made aware of the video and the incident is under administrative review.

First Coast News has also reached out to ASM Global, the event management company for the arena for comment and we’re waiting to hear from them.