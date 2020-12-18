VIDEO: Man wearing gas mask leaves threatening 'we want blood' note for Duval County Democratic Party

The note continues, "You lost the election. Redress our grievances now or we will. Be back later. We the People."

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — A mysterious man wearing a gas mask left a threatening note with the message "we want blood" for the Duval County Democratic Party, newly obtained surveillance video shows.

In the video, a man, also seen wearing latex gloves, emerges from the woods and uncrumples a note before leaving it on the back door of their headquarters on the Southside.

The note continues, "You lost the election. Redress our grievances now or we will. Be back later. We the People."

It also has a photo of Daniel Henry, who is the group's party chair. The New York Times reports that the note had other names and faces of the group's officers on the other side of the note.

Henry said he found it on Monday and got the surveillance video Thursday.

"What really kind of concerned me from the very beginning was he intentionally knew he could go through the woods without being easily identified and know, frankly, where he came from, what direction he came from," Henry said. "He looked like he put on the mask. While he was still in the brush. He came up right on the road. Look directly into the camera, he knew it was there."

Henry handed the note and surveillance video over to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office. This incident is now being investigated.