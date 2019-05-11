A business on the Northside has been left with more questions than answers after a man was captured on video destroying their storefront windows.

A viewer shared surveillance video with First Coast News of a man walking past 'The Hairbank', located at 7257 Lem Turner Road, and then looping back to smash the windows with some sort of stick.

"Video of the man who vandalized The Hairbank," posted Vontres Lockett, the owner, on Facebook. "If you recognize him please message me... Offering Big Reward!!!!

In an incident report, the Jacksonville Police Department says the man was wearing a long-sleeve green shirt, blue jeans and blue sneakers during the incident.

Lockett told police three of the business' front-facing windows were smashed, doing less than $1000 in damages. She told police she didn't know the man seen in the video and that he didn't take anything from the store.

First Coast News has reached out to the owner of the business for more information about this incident and have not heard back yet.

VIDEO: