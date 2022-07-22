Video: Jacksonville police K9 flown to Jax Beach vet after officer-involved incident near Zoo

The helicopter touched down in the middle of the roadway in Jacksonville Beach. Veterinarian personnel rushed out to greet the gurney.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A K9 with the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office was flown via helicopter to First Coast Veterinary Specialists & Emergency clinic Friday after an officer-involved incident near the Jacksonville Zoo and Gardens.

The clinic is in Jacksonville Beach. A witness told First Coast News that the police K9 was shot. This has not been confirmed.

Councilman Rory Diamond tweeted "Prayers for our JSOPIO canine".

W. Thomas McNicholas, Jr captured video of the K9 being offloaded via helicopter. The chopper touched down in the middle of the roadway, and the video shows veterinarian personnel rushing out to greet the gurney.

The condition of the K9 is not known at this time.

A shelter in place order was lifted as of 4:26 p.m. Police are still asking everyone to avoid the area of Zoo Parkway and Busch Drive due to an active police scene.

"The incident scene at Busch Dr. & Zoo Parkway has stabilized. If you are sheltering in place, it is safe to move about. We continue to ask everyone to avoid the area. More information to follow," tweeted JSO at 4:26 p.m.

The Jacksonville Zoo says the incident happened between JSO and an individual outside the Zoo around 2:30 p.m. That individual was never inside the zoo, officials say.

Witnesses say they are being told by police there was a search ongoing for an armed individual.

The Zoo says it's keeping all guests and employees inside the premises for their safety. At this time, guests are not allowed to enter or exit.