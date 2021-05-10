Video: Fugitive tries to flee, crashes into patrol vehicle, according to Flagler deputies

Deputies searched the vehicle and also reportedly found syringes with what was believed to be narcotic residue inside them.

FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. — A Flagler County man has been arrested after deputies say he tried to flee law enforcement before crashing into a patrol vehicle.

On Sunday, Oct. 3, the Flagler County Sheriff’s Office attempted to conduct a traffic stop on County Road 55 when the driver tried to flee. Deputies say the vehicle then made a U-turn, crashing into an FCSO patrol vehicle while attempting to evade deputies.

The driver, later identified as Scott Watkins, was found to be a fugitive from Putnam County and did not have a valid driver’s license, deputies say.

During his arrest, deputies say he made a statement that there were possibly pills and methamphetamine in the driver’s door of his vehicle.

Deputies searched Watkins’ vehicle and reportedly found syringes with what was believed to be narcotic residue inside them. Through field-testing, it was determined the rock-like substance was .8 grams of methamphetamine and the pills were hydromorphone.

Watkins’ criminal history dates back to 2015 in Putnam County. He’s been previously charged with shoplifting, violation of probation, possession of cocaine with intent to sell and more. He also reportedly has charges out of Clay County.

He was arrested for driving while license suspended, flee and elude law enforcement with lights and sirens, possession of methamphetamines, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of hydromorphones, reckless driving, and out of county arrest warrant.

He’s being held on a $12,000 bond.