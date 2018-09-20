A Landon Middle School music teacher has been arrested for allegedly sending and soliciting sexually explicit photos to and from minors across the country. He made his first appearance in court on Thursday.

Kristopher Beckstrom, 42, posed as a 15-year-old boy as he sent and solicited the sexually explicit photos from minors, according to a JSO tweet. Bond for the first charge was set at $100,000 and $25,000 on the second charge.

He has been charged with one count or producing/promoting performance which includes sexual perform by a child under 18 and one count of transmission of material harmful to minors (to minor) (in state).

JSO says Beckstrom created fake Instagram and Snapchat accounts named "erikb20172018" where he posed as a 15-year-old boy.

The suspect reportedly targeted random people on the internet as well as past students.

The Duval County Public Schools released the following statement Wednesday:

As you know we care greatly for the well-being of our students and we work diligently to provide your students with teachers and staff of the highest character and capability.

It is for that reason I am so disappointed to inform you that one of our teachers, Mr. Kristopher Beckstrom, was taken into custody by the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office. Information about the charges he is facing was announced by JSO and appear to be related to sending and soliciting explicit photos to and from minors across the country. He remains in custody. Should he be released from custody, he will be immediately removed from the classroom and not have further contact with students pending the outcome of an internal investigation.

In the meantime, we are grateful to law enforcement for their partnership, and we will continue to cooperate fully. We encourage anyone with information or questions regarding the investigation to contact the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office.

As always, you can call my office at 904-346-5650 if you would like to schedule a meeting to discuss this further. Please know that our greatest priority will always be the well-being of your students and maintaining a safe and effective learning environment. Please do not hesitate to reach out if I can be of further assistance. Thank you and have a good evening.

JSO says they believe there may be more victims and are asking anyone who believes they have been victimized to contact the sheriff's office at 904-630-0500 or email JSOCrimeTips@Jaxsheriff.org.

Beckstrom will be in court again on October 11.

