Video: Camden County jail employee suspended after altercation with inmate

CAMDEN COUNTY, Ga. — A Camden County jail employee was suspended for a day after a physical altercation with an inmate.

Video captured the incident.

On March 24, the sheriff's office says the employee failed to properly de-escalate the situation as the inmate was in line getting food.

The inmate was fasting because of Ramadan but wanted food during fasting hours and became aggravated after being told no, deputies say.

The inmate was eventually put in handcuffs.

The officer was also required to undergo other training.