JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Two burglars were caught on camera breaking into Coco Beauty Supply on Dunn Avenue Thursday and stealing around $25,000 in beauty supplies, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office.

JSO said the incident happened around 4:35 a.m.

When police arrived at the store, they found the front glass door shattered. "The entrance of the store was ransacked and merchandise was scattered on the floor," according to the police report. The police report says the man broke in by throwing a brick at the glass door.

Surveillance video captured the burglary. In the video, you can see one of the burglars dressed in a gray hoodie. He's seen grabbing an armful of merchandise, putting it in a box and taking it outside.

Video then shows him breaking into a display case and taking merchandise and shoving it in a white bag. The police report says he took hair and other merchandise.

Another burglar is later seen entering the business. He's described to be wearing a colorful knit ski cap and jacket, the police report states. In the video, he's seen grabbing clothing from a clothing rack, as well as other merchandise, police say.

JSO determined the two stole about $25,000 in beauty supplies and caused $500 in damage to the glass door, according to the report.

If you are able to identify the two men, call JSO at 904-630-0500. You can also remain anonymous and call Crime Stoppers at 866-845-TIPS and possibly receive a $3,000 reward.