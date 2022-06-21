Victims identified in Jacksonville double homicide

Jamarion Barnes, 21, and Tyniya Powell, 20, were killed in a double homicide at an ATM on Bowden Road Monday night. Barnes leaves behind a 9-month-old daughter.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The victims have been identified in a double homicide Monday night on Bowden Road, according to multiple friends. They are Jamarion Barnes, 21, and Tyniya Powell, 20, First Coast News has learned.

Barnes leaves behind a 9-month-old daughter, family says.

Barnes and Powell were dating, friends say.

Police were called to 5617 Bowden Road at about 9:15 p.m. Monday in response to a person shot. When they arrived, the found the two victims suffering from gunshot wounds.

“They were both amazing people, always positive, always willing to help anybody if you need it even if they don’t know you. He has a 9-month-old daughter that he adores. She’s his life. His family is already mourning the fact that his brother died a few months ago. It’s sad what Jacksonville is coming to because you can’t even simply go to an ATM anymore,” said a friend regarding both victims.

A Gofundme for the family of Powell has been set up.

The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office said Jacksonville Fire & Rescue Department took Powell to the hospital where she died. Police have not released the names of the victims, announced any arrests, or given any motives.

There are multiple surveillance cameras attached to the ATM. JSO Sgt. Mike Russell said they are going to try to get any surveillance video in the area.

Before police could notify family, it appeared loved ones began showing up at the scene.

“It’s a very terrible situation and it appears that family members are contacting one another and believe that they know that their family member is deceased. We are trying to determine that now," Russell said.

