Victim's girlfriend arrested for murder after remains found on front porch

Shannon McCarthy was in jail on domestic battery charges when her girlfriend's remain were found.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A Jacksonville woman has been arrested for the murder of her girlfriend, whose remains were found on a front porch on the city's Westside July 6.

Heather Sheppard had been missing since June 29 -- officially reported missing to police July 3 -- before her body was found in an "advanced state of decomposition" outside of a home in the 5300 block of Colonial Avenue. Police were at the home to investigate Sheppard's disappearance.

Shannon McCarthy, who records show was in a relationship with Sheppard since Nov. 2022, has now been charged in the crime.

McCarthy was already facing charges from a reported battery against Sheppard in January.

McCarthy was out on bond on the battery charges, but her bond was revoked after Sheppard was found dead. At that time, she had not been officially connected to the crime.

Neighbors nearby the house on Colonial Avenue reported smelling a "foul odor" before the body was located.

The house where she was found was the last place Sheppard was seen, according to a flyer posted on The Justice Coalition's Facebook page. Sheppard's family said her phone was turned off, her credit cards were missing, a stained pair of shoes were found in McCarthy's home and that they found Sheppard's truck with a bullet hole in it.