JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office is investigating after they said a victim with a gunshot wound walked into a Southside hospital Monday night.

Officers responded to the scene at St. Vincent's Medical Center at around 10 p.m.

The victim was shot in the ankle and the gunshot wound was non-life-threatening, according to police.

JSO has not yet located a scene.

If you have any information on this case, call JSO at 904-630-0500 or call Crime Stoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS.