'Why you looking at me?': Victim in weekend Springfield shooting says he had no idea who shooter was

First Coast News has learned more information about a Sunday shooting that police initially said may be "an isolated incident".

At 6:20 a.m., a 26-year-old man was shot in the arm in the 1800 block of Hubbard Street.

A newly obtained incident report says the victim told police he was shot by an unknown man wearing a gray shirt, printed blue pants, and a green cloth on his head.

The report says the victim advised police that he did not know why the suspect shot him and that prior to being shot, the suspect asked, "Why you looking at me?"

The victim told police the suspect was last seen going northbound on Hubbard Street then east on E. 9th St.

The report says K9 Det. Bumgarner responded with his police dog and canvassed the area for the suspect, with negative results.