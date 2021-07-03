Victim taken to hospital after being hit by stray bullet in Jacksonville

The shooting happened at about 10:30 a.m. Saturday morning in the area of Phoenix Avenue and 21st Street.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office is investigating a shooting that happened Saturday morning in the Phoenix area.

At about 10:30 a.m., officers reported hearing gunshots in the area of Phoenix Avenue and 21st Street. Later, dispatch received a call concerning a male with a gunshot victim to the leg, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office.

When officers arrived, the victim told police he was hit by a stray bullet as two other males exchanged gunfire, JSO said.

First responders took the victim to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

There is no information on either of the shooters.