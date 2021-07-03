Victim taken to hospital after being hit by stray bullet in Jacksonville

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office is investigating a shooting that happened Saturday morning in the Phoenix area.
At about 10:30 a.m., officers reported hearing gunshots in the area of Phoenix Avenue and 21st Street. Later, dispatch received a call concerning a male with a gunshot victim to the leg, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office.
When officers arrived, the victim told police he was hit by a stray bullet as two other males exchanged gunfire, JSO said.
First responders took the victim to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
There is no information on either of the shooters.
Anyone with information on the shooting is urged to call JSO at 904-630-0500 or Crime Stoppers at 866-845-TIPS. You may also e-mail your tip to jsocrimetips@jaxsheriff.org.