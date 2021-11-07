Jacksonville shooting victim takes himself to hospital, JSO investigating

Anyone with information on the shooting is urged to call the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office at 904-630-0500 or Crimestoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office is investigating a shooting that happened Saturday night on the Southside.

At about 10:30 p.m., police responded to a hospital after they were informed a gunshot victim had walked in, according to JSO.

The victim told police he was shot in the area of 7700 Southside Boulevard at about 10 p.m., JSO reported. His injuries are not life-threatening.

The shooting is under investigation by the Violent Crimes Unit.