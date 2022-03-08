One person seriously injured in Hogan's Creek area shooting

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A victim is in critical condition after a Hogan's Creek area shooting, early on Wednesday morning.
The victim was rushed to a local hospital by a witness to the shooting around 5 a.m.. They had multiple gunshot wounds and is reportedly in critical conditioning, police said.
Investigators determined the shooting happened in the area of 19th and Main Street. This is an active investigation.
The suspect has not been identified. If you have any information about the suspects whereabouts or the incident, please call the Jacksonville Sheriff's office at (904) 630-0500. To leave an anonymous tip, call Crime Stoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS.