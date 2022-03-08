One person seriously injured in Hogan's Creek area shooting

Police are searching for an unidentified suspect following the early morning shooting.

Example video title will go here for this video

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A victim is in critical condition after a Hogan's Creek area shooting, early on Wednesday morning.

The victim was rushed to a local hospital by a witness to the shooting around 5 a.m.. They had multiple gunshot wounds and is reportedly in critical conditioning, police said.

Investigators determined the shooting happened in the area of 19th and Main Street. This is an active investigation.