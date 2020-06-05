JACKSONVILLE BEACH, Fla. — Police are investigating a stabbing in a parking area on Marsh Landing Parkway in Jacksonville Beach that took place Wednesday afternoon.

The Jacksonville Beach Police public information officer said it happened near Broudy's Liquors. The victim's vehicle was being burglarized, and when he confronted the burglar, they stabbed him, police said.

Police said the stabbing suspect then got into another vehicle and fled the scene. The vehicle was later located and stopped, and police have several people in custody.

The victim has serious injuries, police said.

A First Coast News reporter at the scene said it was clear as of 5:30 p.m.

RELATED: Trial begins for man accused stabbing another man to death in Yulee

RELATED: 'My heart broke for him' | Jacksonville woman seeks mercy for the teen who stabbed, shot his grandmother to death, buried her in backyard

RELATED: Sentencing phase continues for teen who pled guilty to violently stabbing grandmother