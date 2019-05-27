The suspect of an attempted robbery on the Westside landed in the hospital Monday afternoon after he was struck by a vehicle driven by the victim of the robbery, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office.

JSO said they got a call about the robbery at 1:59 p.m. from the intersection of Wilson Boulevard and Jammes Road. When police arrived at the scene, they didn't locate a suspect.

Shortly after, JSO received another call about somebody who was injured in the 6500 block of Wilson Boulevard. When police arrived at the scene, they found an adult man suffering serious injuries. They say he was struck by a vehicle. They transported him to the hospital where he is now in stable condition.

After the initial investigation, police said they believe that the man who was struck by the vehicle is the attempted robbery suspect. They say the vehicle was also driven by the victim of the robbery.

Right after the robbery, "some sort of altercation occurred on Wilson Boulevard, which the individual was struck by several individuals and he was also struck by a vehicle," said JSO Sgt. Mike Silcox.

The victim of the robbery is being interviewed by police.

Police also said there was another incident that happened at an apartment complex at Jammes Road and that it is connected to this incident. No other information is known at this time.

"If anyone has any witnesses ... or video surveillance" of this incident, call JSO at 904-630-0500 or Crime Stoppers at 866-845-TIPS.

Watch the press conference below: