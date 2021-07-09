Victim killed in Downtown Jacksonville hotel shooting was recent Ed White HS graduate, family friend says

The family friend said we could share the victim's picture, but not his name due to privacy concerns. He was 19 years old and a recent graduate of Ed White HS.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — (Note: The video above is from a previous report.)

A family friend of the victim killed in Saturday night's shooting inside a hotel restaurant in Downtown Jacksonville has shared a photo of the teen with First Coast News.

The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office was called to the Hyatt Regency Jacksonville Riverfront hotel Saturday night around 10 p.m. When they arrived, they found a victim in the bathroom of the Morton's The Steakhouse with life-threatening injuries, police said.

On Tuesday, JSO issued an arrest warrant for 29-year-old Cory Deshawn Hall for murder and attempted murder in connection with the shooting.

On the night of the shooting, JSO said their initial investigation revealed that an altercation took place inside the men's bathroom of the restaurant, leading to the suspect shooting two victims. The other victim suffered non-life-threatening injuries, according to JSO.

Hall has black hair and black facial hair under his chin, JSO said. He is 5 feet, 7 inches tall and weighs approximately 150 lbs. He is considered armed and dangerous and should not be approached.