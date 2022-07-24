Victim in Jacksonville shooting spent his life trying to reduce crime, family and friends say

Friends and family of Quma Toler say he was an advocate for change and reducing violence on the Northside. He was shot last week in the Moncrief area.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — *A previous version of this article incorrectly stated the anti-violence group the victim belong to.

A community on Jacksonville's Northside is mourning the loss of an advocate for change.

41-year-old Quma Toler was shot and killed Sunday morning on 22nd Street on the Northside of Jacksonville.

At the time, police reported that the victim in the shooting had been taken to the hospital and would recover. But Toler did not survive.

Dozens of friends and family gathered at a nearby church to celebrate his life.

"He used to pass by this church all the time, and one thing I liked about him is that he'd bring his two daughters," said Pastor Earl Thomas, Toler's cousin.

Thomas had gotten used to regularly seeing Toler and sharing a few laughs and stories whenever he'd come by his church on 23rd Street.

He never would have guessed his cousin's last visit would come so soon.

"He would always say how he'd try to want to change this community, and make sure the kids get off the street, off drugs, get an education and make something out of their lives," said Thomas.

Thomas says Toler spent the past few years working with Bridges to the Cure, an organization seeking to find the "cure for violence."

"Quma loved this neighborhood," said Toler's Brother Vincent Davis during the celebration of life. "That's why he stayed here, that's why he did what he did and joined this organization, because he loved this neighborhood."

Thomas is hoping that by bringing the community together to celebrate Toler's life, it'll remind everyone of the change he fought for every day.