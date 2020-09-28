Victim identified after body found in Lake City 'suspicious death'

LAKE CITY, Fla. — A woman whose body was found in what police describe as a "suspicious" death Friday has been identified.
The Lake City Police Department says the victim is 62-year-old Mary Frances Schroeder.
Police were called to NW Railroad Street Friday morning at 9:30, where a deceased woman was lying near the overpass embankment. The department's Criminal Investigation Division, along with crime scene technicians from the Florida Department of Law Enforcement, processed the scene and collected evidence, police said.
The medical examiner's office in Jacksonville was able to positively identify Schroeder's body. Police are asking for anyone who may have information about the case to contact Investigator Gretell Bates at (386) 752-4343.