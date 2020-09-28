Victim identified after body found in Lake City 'suspicious death'

Lake City Police were called to NW Railroad Street Friday morning, where a woman's body was found lying near an overpass embankment.

LAKE CITY, Fla. — A woman whose body was found in what police describe as a "suspicious" death Friday has been identified.

The Lake City Police Department says the victim is 62-year-old Mary Frances Schroeder.

Police were called to NW Railroad Street Friday morning at 9:30, where a deceased woman was lying near the overpass embankment. The department's Criminal Investigation Division, along with crime scene technicians from the Florida Department of Law Enforcement, processed the scene and collected evidence, police said.