Victim expected to be OK after shooting in Panama Park

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A victim is expected to be OK after a shooting in Jacksonville's Panama Park neighborhood Saturday night, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office.

The shooting happened at 9:40 p.m. in the 500 block of East 61st Street. At the scene of the shooting, officers found a trail of blood and multiple spent casings from different caliber guns. At around the same time, a victim was reported to be dropped off by "unknown associates" at a local hospital with a gunshot wound. His injuries were listed as non-life-threatening, according to JSO.