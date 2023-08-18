Police: Man gets sick after Florida woman spikes his drinks with Raid roach spray

The victim told police the suspect was at a bar drinking and when she can home, she asked him to continue drinking with her. He began vomiting for 30 minutes.

DELEON SPRINGS, Fla. — A woman is in Volusia County Branch Jail after deputies say she prisoned a man's drinks early Friday. The victim told deputies that Veronica Cline, 30, came home from a night of drinking at about 4:30 a.m. She asked the man to continue drinking with her.

He did. She made him two drinks and he began feeling sick, a Volusia County Sheriff's Office news release states. That's when Cline told him she added Raid to his beverages, the news release states.

The victim told deputies he was vomiting for about 30 minutes before he was able to call for help. He became sick again when providing a statement to a deputy, the news release states.