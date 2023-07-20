Anfernee Wilson found guilty of murdering young couple in St. Augustine

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. — A man accused of murdering a young couple in St. Augustine has been found guilty on all counts following a jury trial this week.
Anfernee Wilson was sentenced to life behind bars on Thursday for the killing of 16-year-old Sydnie Rounsville and 21-year-old Kyle Stein in 2020.
He was also sentenced to 15 years for shooting into an occupied dwelling and 30 years for robbery with a firearm. All sentences will run concurrently.
On Oct. 6, Sydnie and Kyle were on the way to a home at Florida Club in St. Augustine for dinner when both were shot in the parking lot.
The State Attorney's Office says the shooting was the result of a marijuana deal gone wrong.
Wilson was found in a retention pond nearby and was arrested.
Jury selection wrapped up Monday and opening statements began Tuesday morning at the St. Johns County courthouse.