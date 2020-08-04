JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The brown vehicle involved in the murder of 5-year-old Kearria Addison has been located by the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office but police still need your help finding the suspects.

Addison died Tuesday morning at a Jacksonville hospital. She was sitting in her family's vehicle and was caught in the crossfire of a shooting that took place outside Highlands Food Mart on the Northside, police say.

Two men are being sought in the girl's murder case, pictured below, who police describe as persons of interest. Their identities remain unknown.

JSO

The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office was, however, able to identify two suspects in the case: 31-year-old Johnathan David Hall and Tom Everett Jr.

Arrest warrants were issued for both. Hall is facing aggravated battery charges, but those charges are expected to be upgraded based on the 5-year-old's death. Everett faces second-degree murder and attempted first-degree murder charges, Williams said.

Left: Johnathan Hall, right: Tom Everett Jr. They are the suspects in the case where a 5-year-old girl was shot in the head on the Northside after getting caught in crossfire. She died at the hospital Tuesday.

JSO

Anyone with any information regarding this incident is asked to call the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office at 904-630-0500 or email at JSOCrimeTips@jaxsheriff.org.

To remain anonymous and receive a possible reward up to $3,000, contact Crime Stoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS.