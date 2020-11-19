Vehicle of interest in deadly Green Cove Springs shooting found

The vehicle is believed to be connected to a shooting that happened in the 1100 block of Center Street.

GREEN COVE SPRINGS, Fla. — The Green Cove Springs Police Department said Wednesday that officers have found and seized a vehicle of interest in connection to a deadly shooting.

Police said the vehicle is being processed for evidence and charges are pending.

The vehicle is believed to be connected to a shooting that happened in the 1100 block of Center Street Tuesday at 6 p.m.

Investigators told First Coast News they were called to reports of shots fired. At the scene, officers found two men, blocks away from each other, with gunshot wounds.

Both men were rushed to a local hospital where one of them later died and another was treated for his injuries, police said.