Vehicle found 'riddled with bullet holes' in Murray Hill area, driver sent to hospital

A driver is in the hospital after he was reportedly shot at by another motorist near the Murray Hill area Wednesday night.

JSO was called out to the shooting at the intersection of Cassat and Lenox Avenues around 10 p.m. where police discovered a vehicle stopped on the roadway, riddled with bullet holes. Police also found the male driver was shot.

The driver was transported to the hospital. His injuries are not known, but police believe them to be serious and potentially life-threatening.

Police believe the driver was shot by another motorist, who then fled the scene. JSO does not have any suspect information at this time.

The intersection was also closed to motorists and pedestrians while police investigated the crime scene.