JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Six months ago, cemetery workers saw the first sign of what would become the bane of their complaints -- vandalism.

"It is a continuous thing," said Restlawn Cemetery Maintenance Supervisor Keith Williamson.

Williamson said the vandals most recent attack was the proverbial last straw.

"If it was just one or two minor things it would not be much of an issue," he said. "Now, it is a great deal of frustration."

Williamson took First Coast News on his golf cart to show where the vandals had struck and pointed at the most recent targets. A very large plant appeared to be pushed over and broken in three sections.

Not too far from the planter, a white vinyl fence separating the grave sites from the work area was visibly damaged.

"This is some pretty durable stuff," Williamson said. "Wind is not going to blow it out of place."

The panels on the vinyl fence were shattered into pieces.

"My reaction is sadness," Williamson said. "This is a place where people should be buried with dignity and family members are seeing this."

Sign up for the GMJ On the Go Thanks for signing up! Something went wrong. This email will be delivered to your inbox once a day in the morning. Please check your email to confirm your subscription. Please try again later.

Submit

Restlawn Cemetery covers 10 acres and is a family-owned business. They have kept it in pretty good shape.

The recent rash of vandalism extends to the staff's heavy equipment. The window on the cab for the backhoe was shattered.

"This window was broken out last night," Williamson said. "They took one of the copper vases from a grave site and smashed it."

The marble doors on a multi-level mausoleum sitting in the middle of the cemetery were also broken. The damage appears someone may have tried to kicked the doors in.

"I'm not sure how they did it, but I have to replace them," said Williamson.

Williamson said this is the second set of doors he's had to replace in recent weeks due to vandalism.

He said each door cost $500. He is now reaching out to the community for help.

"If you see things going on in this cemetery, please inform us," he said.

Thursday he filed a complaint with the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office; the loss is adding up.

"To the individuals that are doing this," said Williamson. "You are doing more than hurting the cemetery. You are affecting families."

Williamson said he has no idea who is behind the vandalism, but they will eventually get caught and the cemetery will prosecute.