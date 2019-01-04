Spartanburg, SC - It's been nearly a week since a University of South Carolina Upstate student from Columbia was killed, but there are still almost no details about what happened, or any word on his killer.

Evan Jeffrey Gaines, 22, was shot at the Campus Edge Apartments, a set of units less than a mile from the campus of the university.

Previous Coverage: USC Upstate student from Columbia killed in shooting

He was initially taken to Spartanburg Regional Medical Center. Late in the evening on March 26, he passed away.

Gaines grew up in Columbia but went to Spartanburg for his college career.

Authorities have confirmed it is an open homicide investigation, but beyond that initial bit of news, there's been no further information. News19 reached out on April 1 to the Spartanburg County Sheriff's Office, who said they had no new information, and did not comment further.

The Spartanburg County Coroner's office is also investigating, and also didn't give clues to what led up to his death. However, the university said in a statement that his death was an "isolated incident" and that there's no threat to campus safety.

"USC Upstate is deeply saddened by the death of one of our students following an incident that occurred at an off-campus location. The Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the incident, and the USC Upstate Police Department is working closely with investigators. The university, in consultation with our Department of Public Safety, has determined this to be an isolated incident and that, currently, no threat to campus exists. USC Upstate has provided the campus community with access to counseling services, as needed. The safety and security of our students, faculty and staff are—and always will be—the university’s first priorities"

Gaines funeral is set for Wednesday in Columbia.

News19 is continuing to seek answers in the death investigation.