JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — An arrest warrant was released Tuesday regarding a U.S. Marine accused of orchestrating the burglary of a Jacksonville Sheriff's officer's home, resulting in the theft of her JSO vehicle.

The warrant says the suspect, Bruno J. Bego, 31, coordinated the crime as payback for his wife, a JSO officer, allegedly cheating on him.

The officer returned home on Tuesday, Oct. 15, to find her Westside home burglarized and her police cruiser stolen, the warrant states. She also discovered three firearms were missing as well.

On Oct. 16, three suspects were arrested for their alleged involvement in the case, according to the warrant. After an interview with the police, it was revealed one of the suspects, Juan Anibal Otero, 20, was reportedly told by an acquaintance that Bego was upset because his wife cheated on him and that he wanted someone to burglarize her home and steal her car.

At the time of the burglary, Bego and the victim were estranged and Bego was stationed in Camp Lejeune in North Carolina, the warrant says.

Days before the burglary, the acquaintance reportedly received a call from Bego on Oct. 12. Bego told the acquaintance that the victim would be out of town and that her home would be unsecured, according to the warrant.

The warrant says Bego also told the acquaintance that there would be firearms inside the victim's home and the keys to the JSO cruiser would be on the counter. The acquaintance then relayed the information to Otero, telling him to confirm once the burglary was committed. After the burglary, the acquaintance reached out to Bego and told him the burglary was completed, according to the warrant.

On Oct. 15, police contacted Bego, who said he had traveled to Jacksonville on Oct. 11 and then to the victim's home on Oct. 12. The suspect said he was there to collect some personal belongings and that the victim knew he was in the home. Bego told police he secured the apartment when he left.

Bego was arrested in North Carolina on Oct. 18.

Bego is charged with armed burglary, theft of a motor vehicle, criminal solicitation to commit armed burglary and criminal solicitation to commit theft of a motor vehicle, according to the warrant.

