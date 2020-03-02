MONROE COUNTY, Ga. — The Monroe County Sheriff's Office needs the public's help in finding a missing teenager.

Authorities say 15-year-old Ursela Griffin is missing from the area of Aaron Court in Monroe County.

She was last seen on Feb. 2 and is possibly headed to South Carolina, they said.

If you have any information regarding Griffin's whereabouts, please call the Monroe County Sheriff's Office at 478-994-7010.

Ursela Griffin

Monroe County Sheriff's Office

MISSING IN GEORGIA:

This White County woman has been missing for two days

Clayton County teen diagnosed with bipolar disorder goes missing

Man with dementia missing after walking away from car in Clayton County has been found