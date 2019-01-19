JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A homeless teenager was arrested Wednesday for reportedly stealing several iPhones while working at UPS, according to a report from the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office.

Joshua Frederick Dopson, 18, has been charged with grand theft, JSO said.

On Tuesday, officers were called to the UPS terminal on 4420 Imeson Road where a security supervisor told police he had confronted Dopson about the alleged thefts.

Just after 9 p.m., the supervisor said he saw Dopson inside the facility carrying a gray backpack. When the supervisor looked inside the backpack, he told police he found seven iPhones hidden inside a compartment.

According to the report, Dopson admitted to the supervisor that the phones were stolen.

After the arrest, the supervisor told JSO that Dopson had previously admitted to stealing an Apple Watch on Jan. 9, but JSO said the witness did not have any evidence supporting his claim.