Upgraded charges for teens arrested in shooting death of Nassau County 16-year-old

The Nassau County Sheriff’s Office says this is still an active investigation and there is a strong possibility that other suspects will be charged.

Charged have been upgraded for the two teen suspects arrested in the shooting death of 16-year-old Trenton Fort in Nassau County back in February.

The shooter, Gavin Smith from Callahan, was originally charged with possession of a firearm by a juvenile delinquent. He has since been charged as an adult with 3rd-degree murder and transferred to the Duval County Pre-Trial Detention Center and is being held with no bond.

A second suspect, 16-year-old Ashton Riggs from Callahan, was originally charged with battery on a person 65 years of age or older and tampering with evidence. He's now been charged as an adult with accessory to murder and is also being held with no bond.

On February 24, deputies say Fort was shot by a single gunshot at the intersection of Spring Lake Drive and Deer Run Road in Callahan, Florida.

After he was shot, he was driven from the scene to 4th Avenue and Warrior Drive in Callahan, just outside of West Nassau High School.