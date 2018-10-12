The St. Johns County Sheriff's office has identified and arrested a man accused of robbing the Circle K gas station on 465 SR-16 Sunday.

Once he was located, the suspect gave deputies a full confession.

He has been charged with one count of armed robbery.

WE GOT HIM! Thanks to all of your help, we were able to identify and locate the Circle K Robber, and he gave Deputies a confession. He has been arrested for armed robbery!



The St. Johns County Sheriff's Office wants the community's help in identifying a man caught on camera robbing a St. Augustine convenience store at gunpoint early Sunday morning.

Deputies say the man entered the Circle K gas station on 465 SR-16 and lurked around for about 30 minutes before brandishing a gun and demanding money from the cash register.

The man fled the scene a vehicle described as possibly a blue or dark-colored SUV, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office. Photos of the vehicle were also captured on surveillance.

If you have any information on the suspect, call SJCSO CPL. Jimenez at 904-209-1458 or 904-347-6617.