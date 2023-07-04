Update: St. Augustine man charged with killing wife in 2022

Police discovered that the victim had previously told officials that Armstrong would refuse to provide her medication and would reportedly throw cans at her.

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. — New details have emerged regarding the case of a St. Augustine man charged with murder in relation to a deadly incident that occurred in December 2022.

David Alan Armstrong, 36, was charged with murder earlier this month. An arrest warrant suggests that the woman who died was his wife, and they had been married for less than a year.

Deputies say deputies initially responded to a North Crossroad address in St. Augustine in reference to a 911 call from Armstrong, who advised that his wife had been dropped off in the yard, nude, by a Black man who told him to "get his h**."

Police responded and found a woman at the residence unresponsive. Responding deputies discovered the victim dead and requested MCU response.

The warrant says that investigative techniques reveals there were no vehicles being driven in that area by a Black driver when Armstrong made the 911 call.

Additionally, police discovered that the victim had previously told officials that Armstrong would refuse to provide her medication, would throw cans at her and threaten to 'cave her skull in with a cinder block.'

The woman's death was caused by blunt force trauma of the head, neck and torso, the warrant states.