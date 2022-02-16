Days after being reported missing, high schooler's body found with 'gunshot wound to the neck,' report says

Her mother said she had gone to wake her daughter up for school and she was nowhere to be found.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — First Coast News has learned new details about the death of a young woman found on the banks of the Trout River last month.

An incident report from the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office says 18-year-old Santeria Williams was found with a gunshot wound to the neck on the bank of the Trout River on Jan. 7.

Jeffery Edwards, 19, has since been charged with murder, attempted murder and armed robbery in connection to her death.

Police say on Jan. 5, officers responded to Calloway Cove Apartments in reference to a missing adult.

Williams' mother said she had gone to wake her daughter up for school, and she was nowhere to be found.

Two days after she was reported missing, a person called 911 to report what they believed to be a body discovered near the edge of Trout River in the 8000 block of Vermillion Street.

The body discovered was identified as a woman in her late teens or early 20s with a gunshot wound to her neck, police say.

Her official cause of death has not been released by the Medical Examiner.

She was later identified by her grandmother as Williams.

According to Duval County jail records, Edwards has been locked up since Jan. 12.

Her family told First Coast News that she was an inspiring woman that had a bright future.

"It's a pain that hurts so deep because she was so small, and for someone to do that to her... it hurts so bad, you can't even explain," says Debra Carr. Williams' grandmother.