Update: Police searching woods in Jacksonville Beach near where 33-year-old father was gunned down

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Officers with the Jacksonville Beach Police Department will be conducting a search in the wooded area west of Sanctuary Boulevard in connection to the murder of a 33-year-old father last week.

Police say they will be searching the area between Jacksonville Drive and J. Turner Butler Boulevard.

JBPD says there is no immediate threat to the public as a result of the search.

The southbound roadway of Sanctuary Blvd. from Jacksonville Drive to J Turner Butler Blvd. will be closed temporarily until the search is completed, police say.

Police say Jared Galen Bridegan, 33, was found shot to death near the exit of The Sanctuary neighborhood, in a wooded area.

Bridegan was gunned down in front of his two-year-old daughter, police say, and died at the scene.

Police say they are no longer working to locate a black SUV that was involved. Investigators were able to determine the vehicle belonged to the victim and have the car in impound.

First Coast Crime Stoppers is offering an $8,000.00 reward for information leading to the arrest of the person who committed this crime. If you have any information, we encourage you to call police or First Coast Crime Stoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS.

You can reach the Jacksonville Beach Police Department at 904-270-1661.