Police say they are looking for a gray four-door sedan believed to be involved in a shooting of a 15-year-old girl Tuesday evening on the Northside near Highlands Elementary School.

Police said it happened near the corner of DePaul and Monaco Drives. 15-year-old Jazman Natalia Patterson was shot while sitting as a passenger in a blue Dodge truck. They have not confirmed whether it was a drive-by shooting. Police said they were called to a scene about 10 minutes away from the scene of the crime on Max Leggett Parkway. Patterson's injuries were non-life threatening and she was taken to UF Health.

People who live in the community said it's no surprise the area has crime, but they're getting tired of it.

Sandra James owns one of the daycares on the corner, Blue Prints Academy. "I am a mother a grandmother, and I have all these kids, which I consider myself a grandmother to all those kids as well," she said.

James said she hopes she can raise up a generation of people who contribute to society.

"Somebody said it could be a drive-by or an innocent bystander, and that's so sad. She's so young," said James. "I hope everything is okay with her."

"I walk everywhere, so that's even scary to know me walking, it can happen just right there," said Destiny Ingram, neighbor, who said she heard what sounded like three gunshots last night while she was playing with her daughter, Emily.

"I just registered her today in school, which is now very scary to know that something like this did happen," Ingram said.

Police said there were two other people in the truck with Patterson, but don't know how many were in the gray sedan.

Anyone with information is asked to call the sheriff's office at 904-630-0500 or Crimestoppers to remain anonymous at 866-845-TIPS.

