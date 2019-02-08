FERNANDINA BEACH, Fla. — The Fernandina Beach Police Department arrested a 32-year-old man after they say he fired into a small crowd of people Thursday evening, killing a man.

Zachary Jamison, 32, has been charged with 2nd-degree murder and aggravated assault after police say he fired at least four rounds from a vehicle into a small crowd of people just about 100 feet away.

Police said the shooting occurred near South 9th Street and Elm Street around 7:22 p.m.

When police arrived on scene they found 42-year-old Jacksonville resident, Jovan Leonard Richo, suffering from a gunshot wound. He was transported to Baptist Nassau then flown to Jacksonville by air ambulance. He later died.

Police did not release a motive but said Jamison was known to witnesses at the scene of the shooting.

The police department said the Nassau County Sheriff's Office tracked Jamison down to his home on Old Nassauville Road where he was arrested and taken back to Fernandina Beach for questioning.

He is being held without bond.