JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Earlier this week, the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office asked for tips and assistance finding Bradley Bradshaw.

Police said he was wanted for felony battery and tampering with an electronic monitoring device. They also said he may have information directly related to an "active murder investigation."