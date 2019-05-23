The daycare director charged with child neglect after an infant was found dead in a van appeared in court for the first time on Thursday.

Darryl Ewing, 56, was charged with second-degree child neglect after a 4-month-old girl died after being left in a van at a Westside daycare.

At Ewing's first appearance, he opted for a public defender and the Judge ordered that he have no contact with minors or the victim's family. He is being held on a $75,000 bond.

Ewing's next court date will be June 13.

(MORE: 5-month-old girl dies after being left in van at Westside daycare)

The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office said the infant was in the third row of the daycare van from 8:25 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesday. Daycare employees found the victim inside the van still strapped in her child seat and unresponsive.

RELATED: Ewing's Love and Hope daycare co-owner previously arrested for alleged child abuse