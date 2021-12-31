Update: Clay County Sheriff's Office employee charged with DUI following crash

The Florida Highway Patrol said during the course of the investigation, he spontaneously uttered “I’m f*****d” and “My career is over."

(Note: The video above is from a previous report.)

First Coast News has learned that the man who allegedly caused a crash in Bradford County Wednesday night while driving under the influence is an employee with the Clay County Sheriff’s Office.

Christopher Coldiron, 47, was charged with DUI.

The Florida Highway Patrol said during the course of the investigation, Coldiron spontaneously uttered “I’m f*****d” and “My career is over."

The crash happened around 10:47 p.m. at the intersection of State Road 16 and County Road 233, according to FHP.

Upon arrival on the scene, authorities found a silver Dodge Ram flipped over on its roof on the side of County Road 233 with damage to the back of the vehicle, the FHP crash report indicates.

There was also a blue Chevrolet Pickup Truck on the side of State Road 16 with damage to the front of the vehicle, troopers say.

FHP said the driver of the Dodge, later identified as Coldiron, stated he was driving on County Road 233 and turned right and did not remember anything after that.

The driver of the truck reportedly told authorities that he was traveling on State Road 16 approaching the intersection of County Road 233 when he observed the Dodge not stop at the stop sign.

He went on to explain that he was unable to avoid hitting the Dodge, FHP says.

While speaking with Coldiron, authorities say they noticed the odor of an alcoholic beverage coming from his breath. They also said that he was unsteady on his feet and his eyes appeared to be bloodshot and watery.

When asked where he was coming from and going to, FHP says Coldiron stated he was coming from “Timbuktu”, and going to his girlfriend’s house.

Timbuktu is a bar and package store in Starke.

When asked if he had consumed anything to drink, he stated “about 6 beers and a shot of crown apple," according to the FHP report.

Authorities asked if he was having dinner while drinking, and he reportedly stated it was a family get-together.

During the investigation, FHP says Coldiron agreed to perform standardized field sobriety exercises. While doing the exercises, officials say he had problems keeping his head still and maintaining the starting position. Coldiron also had difficulty maintaining his balance during the instruction phase, FHP said.

FHP says based on the observations made by authorities, Coldiron was arrested for DUI and transported to the Bradford County Jail.